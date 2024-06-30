President al-Assad Receives Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Secretary General

President Bashar al-Assad met with Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri, Secretary General of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, and his delegation on Saturday. Also present were Eng. Khaled Hboubati, President of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and current President of the 48th session of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO).

The meeting took place against the backdrop of ongoing humanitarian efforts in Syria, where the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization has been actively providing aid and support to those affected by the conflict. The organization has been working closely with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to deliver humanitarian services and relief to vulnerable populations.

The meeting emphasized the importance of joint Arab action, particularly in the humanitarian field, and the need to strengthen it in light of the various crises and disasters affecting Arab countries. They also discussed the need to support humanitarian organizations to ensure they can reach all those in need in a timely manner.

The meeting highlighted the priority of focusing humanitarian efforts on supporting responses to meet the needs of Syrians in the humanitarian and service sectors, building on the existing cooperation between the Syrian government and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization.

