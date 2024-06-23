Less Bashar al-Assad’s Portraits in Damascus: Shift in Political Propaganda?

In a noticeable shift, the streets, neighbourhoods, and squares of Damascus, once filled with portraits of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, have seen a significant decline in their presence. The once ubiquitous pictures are now largely confined to government institutions and ministries.

A shop owner in the Mezzeh neighbourhood revealed that security personnel asked him to remove a large picture of Assad from his shop, citing instructions from the president himself. This suggests a deliberate effort to reduce the visibility of Assad’s portraits in public spaces.

In the past, pictures of Assad were used as a means of advertising for companies and individuals and were also seen as a way to ward off security risks. However, the abundance of these portraits led to criticism from some, including Syrian actor Abbas al-Nouri, who called for a more organized and disciplined approach to their display.

A recent tour of Damascus confirmed a significant decline in the spread of Assad’s pictures, with some areas seeing a reduction of over 80%. While some old pictures remain, the overall trend suggests a shift in political propaganda.

The reasons behind this decline are unclear, but some attribute it to the removal of security barriers from the capital last year, which reduced the need for pictures as a means of security. Others believe that the poor economic situation in Damascus has made the use of Assad’s image as an advertisement ineffective.

The removal of security barriers and checkpoints has also led to a reduction in the security presence in the capital, with some attributing this to an attempt to “whitewash” the image of the president.

The decline in Assad’s portraits comes as the Baath Party has recently held elections, with some viewing this as a cosmetic play rather than a genuine shift in political direction. Dr. Abdel Aziz Diop, former leader of the Baath Party, described the party’s reconciliation efforts as a “fake democratic play.”

