Hassan Kojar: If Damascus Supports Dialogue, We’re Also Ready

Hassan Kojar, deputy co-chair of the Executive Council of the Democratic Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria, emphasized the readiness of the Autonomous Administration to engage in dialogue with the Damascus government to achieve regional stability. He noted that Turkey is attempting to exploit all parties in Syria to advance its own agendas, warning that any alliance between Damascus and Ankara would result in significant losses for Syria.

Kojar told Hawar that since the onset of the Syrian crisis, Turkey has blamed the Damascus government and depicted President Bashar al-Assad as a dictator to recruit and organize the opposition according to its agendas. After failing to achieve its goals through the use of mercenaries such as ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra, Turkey has shifted its strategy and now seeks to manipulate the Damascus government by presenting itself as an ally aiming to unify Syrian territory.

Kojar also highlighted that the people of North and East Syria have defended Syria and faced attacks, asserting that without their struggle, nothing would remain of Syria, including the Damascus government. He warned that Turkey’s current attempts to exploit the Damascus government would divide Syria and cause serious damage to the country.

Kojar reiterated that the Democratic Autonomous Administration is committed to the roadmap established in April 2023 to resolve the Syrian crisis, which aims to address the economic, political, and security issues in the country. He emphasized that the Autonomous Administration seeks to communicate with Damascus to reach an agreement that ensures stability in the region and the country, stressing that it does not pose a threat to any party in Syria.

He noted that any agreement between the Damascus government and Turkey against the northern and eastern Syria region would face strong popular resistance. Kojar emphasized that the Autonomous Administration is open to dialogue with all parties, including the Damascus government, to resolve the Syrian crisis. He concluded by urging the Syrian people to oppose Turkey’s plans, which have led to the destruction of large parts of Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.