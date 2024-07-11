Hassakeh: Russian Soldiers, Including Officer, Injured in Medical Center Blast

An explosive device detonated on Thursday afternoon at the western entrance of the modernized Lu’lua Medical Center in the heart of Hassakeh City, injuring members of the Russian medical team with shrapnel.

A source from the center confirmed to Athr Press that the explosion was caused by a homemade device targeting the Russian medical team, who visit the center weekly to offer free medical services, including consultations and examinations for the public.

The source stated that the explosive had been planted at the western entrance, near the vaccination area leading into the medical center. Upon the arrival of the Russian team, the device exploded, injuring the liaison between the Hassakeh Health Directorate and the Russian forces, as well as several members of the medical team, including an officer. It also caused material damage to equipment and the building. Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities among the injured.

Located centrally in Hassakeh City, the medical center is undergoing conversion into a hospital, intended to serve as an alternative to the national hospital in the Aziziyah neighbourhood, following its takeover by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Under an agreement between the Hassakeh Health Directorate and Russian forces, medical services, including free consultations and examinations, are provided weekly, amidst stringent security measures in the vicinity of the center.

