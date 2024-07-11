Does Syria Have Friends in Turkey?

Logic dictates that one should always seek to diminish enemies and expand the circle of friends. Yet, it’s puzzling how easily we overlook our friends’ biographies, forgetting their sacrifices and unwavering support over the 14-year fascist war waged against our nation. Many Syrians may not be familiar with whom I speak, but they are situated within Turkey, part of the Patriotic Party under the leadership of seasoned politician Dogu Perinçek. From the outset of aggression against Syria, they have steadfastly stood by our state, army, people, and leadership. Their newspaper and television channel tirelessly work day and night to expose the plots targeting Syria.

In 2011, the party’s youth bravely disrupted conferences in Turkey sponsoring terrorist organizations funded by NATO and its allies. By 2012, these youth joined marches in support of the Syrian state. In a notable 2013 interview on the al-Wesal channel, President Bashar al-Assad’s candid responses stirred controversy in Turkey, challenging those involved in Syrian affairs. Despite threats of imprisonment during heightened tensions with the Turkish regime, the journalists stood firm in their journalistic mission.

In 2014, Perinçek led a party delegation to Turkey, which included figures from various political backgrounds, such as Abdullatif Sener, a former Justice and Development Party founder disillusioned by the conspiracy against Syria. Also present was MP Iman Güler, expelled from her party for visiting Syria. This delegation met with President Bashar al-Assad and other Syrian leaders, affirming their unwavering support for Syria.

Their steadfast stance remains unchanged after 14 years, motivated neither by financial gain nor political maneuvering but by patriotism and opposition to the American-Western agenda in the region. Perinçek himself spent seven years imprisoned alongside numerous Turkish civilian and military figures in the infamous Ergenekon conspiracy, aimed at toppling opponents of the Greater Middle East project in Turkey.

Expanding beyond, the Independent Turkey Party under the late leader Haidar Bash, now led by his son Hussein Bash, commands influence through nine television stations and within religious and conservative circles, steadfastly defending Syria throughout the war. Similarly, the Turkish Communist Party led by Kemal Okuyan, the Grandfather party under Namik Kemal Zeybek, and the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party led by Nur Allah Angut, alongside various social and cultural movements, also voiced support for Syria.

Even within the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), half of its deputies stand with Syria, though concerns linger about leadership ties to external forces. The Welfare Again party, led by Fatih Erbakan and rooted in the legacy of Necmettin Erbakan, presents potential for future collaboration. Notably, there exist reasoned and objective factions within the ruling Justice and Development Party with whom constructive dialogue could be pursued in the future.

What I would like to emphasize briefly:

– Avoid categorizing all political forces in Turkey under one label.

– Expand our circle of friends, support them, and maintain connections.

– Acknowledge their steadfast support during our nation’s most challenging times; loyalty is a crucial trait among Syrians.

– Even if relations with Turkey normalize, we should diversify our alliances and engage with all political currents and factions.

– Syrian public opinion should recognize that Turkey extends beyond President Erdogan, encompassing national political and social forces that oppose the American-Western hegemonic agenda, aligning with our own struggles. While they may not hold parliamentary or governmental positions, these forces wield influence within Turkey. It’s evident that countries like Russia, China, and Iran, engaging with them, recognize their importance. President Bashar al-Assad consistently underscores the enduring relationship between our people and their respective national forces.

Let’s not forget our friends and supporters in Turkey; their unwavering support amidst turbulent events deserves our gratitude and remembrance.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.