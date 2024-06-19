“War Remnants” Kill Four Children in Hama Countryside

Four children were killed in Syria on Tuesday when “remnants of war” exploded in the town of Souran in northern Hama. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the explosion occurred in agricultural lands, resulting in the tragic deaths of the children who were near the blast site. The explosion also created a crater measuring three meters deep and 12 meters in diameter. War remnants, munitions, and unexploded mines continue to pose dangers to Syrians. The Observatory reported that since January, these hazards have claimed the lives of 113 people, including 21 women and 38 children, and injured 126 others.

In a separate incident, a member of an Iranian militia was killed on Tuesday in clashes with Syrian security forces in the eastern city of al-Bukamal. According to Deir-ez-Zor media activist Abu Omar al-Bukamali, a member of the 47th Regiment militia died. In contrast, others were wounded during confrontations with a military security patrol in Deir-ez-Zor’s countryside. The clashes began when the patrol apprehended a militia member in al-Bukamal. Bukamali added that the skirmishes spread across several neighbourhoods in al-Bukamal and resulted in the death of one militia member from Iran, with two others injured, along with two members of the Military Security.

Additionally, two members of the Syrian regime’s al-Quds Brigade militia were killed by a landmine that exploded in a military vehicle near the al-Shula area, south of Deir-ez-Zor, according to Bukamali. Since the start of 2024, the Syrian Observatory has recorded over 348 deaths among regime forces and allied gunmen, including those loyal to Iran, due to ambushes and sporadic attacks by ISIS in the Syrian desert.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.