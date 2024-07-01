The Naked in Damascus: One of the President’s Achievements

Recently, Damascus witnessed unusual scenes of people stripping naked in public, sparking questions about the motivations behind this phenomenon. In one instance, a person wore only a summer hat and shoes, walking towards Umayyad Square, where they were photographed. This act is seen as a bold challenge to the Syrian regime, which has controlled society for over five decades.

In this context, nudity symbolizes rejection of the current reality and suffering. Another incident showed a girl bathing naked in Al-Jahiz Park, attributed to the lack of water at her home. Both cases reflect a cry for freedom and dissatisfaction with the difficult living conditions.

In a conservative Muslim country like Syria, nudity is an extraordinary act, making it a powerful protest message against the regime. The regime is accused of stripping citizens of their rights and dignity, and these acts serve as an indictment.

While naturism, a global movement promoting clothing-free living, may be related, the Damascus incidents are primarily a personal plight and protest against the regime.

In essence, the naked protests in Damascus embody the crisis and suffering of the Syrian people under Bashar al-Assad’s rule, which has stripped the country of its dignity and rights. This phenomenon represents a state of rejection and discontent with the regime’s imposed reality.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.