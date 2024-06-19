“Mass Madness?”: Video of Girl Bathing Naked in Middle of Garden in Damascus

Local pages shared a video depicting a young woman bathing fully nude in a park at the heart of the Syrian capital Damascus, triggering what some locals described as a “wave of collective shock” following a similar incident involving a naked man just days earlier.

The pages identified the location as al-Jahez Park in Damascus, showing the woman bathing in a water basin completely unclothed, with another woman approaching her towards the end of the video. Syria TV has not officially verified the timing of the new video, which began circulating widely last week.

Lattakia-based lawyer Ali Mahfoud remarked, “This young woman bathing in al-Jahez Park, and a man walking naked in Umayyad Square. Is this a sign of our collective madness?!” Meanwhile, Marwan Turki commented, “Under the leadership of Damascus, the spread of hashish and drugs continues, now with a completely naked girl in al-Jahez Park in central Damascus. Is this due to the drug problem or psychological issues stemming from poor economic and living conditions?”

Located behind the al-Assad Library in the Maliki neighbourhood, al-Jahez Park features a small water pool where the young woman was seen bathing.

The Syrian government has yet to resolve the water crisis in its controlled areas, exacerbating conditions in Damascus and its outskirts. Water rationing hours align with electricity shortages, with officials attributing pump failures, the “global blockade” on Syria, and regional drought as causes.

Earlier in June, social media circulated a video of a man walking “completely naked” through central Damascus, sparking widespread shock and blaming the regime for the incident. The footage captured him walking through Umayyad Square among cars, wearing only shoes, a hat, and carrying a bag. Another recent incident involved a young man similarly walking naked in the city center, though the video was recorded in 2020.

Syrians hold the regime responsible for what is happening

The circulation of these videos deeply shocked many Syrians, viewed by some as a direct consequence of the ongoing crises and restrictions affecting Syria as a whole, particularly in areas under Syrian regime control.

A prominent figure on social media suggested that “the actions of these young Syrians reflect the entrenched realities they face.” He highlighted the water and electricity shortages in regime-controlled areas, citing an example: “In Homs, the Water Corporation bills customers 10 million pounds for water, citing a year-long absence of meter readers. Such governmental failures erode trust between citizens and their government.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.