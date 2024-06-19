Investigation Reveals Role of National Union of Syrian Students in Suppressing Protests at Damascus University

An investigation conducted on Wednesday, June 19th, uncovered the role played by the National Union of Syrian Students in quelling peaceful demonstrations at Damascus University between 2011 and 2013. The inquiry, carried out by the Syrian-British Council, relied on interviews with 17 witnesses and three additional sources, including former students, faculty members, and union members.

The investigation focused on violations occurring from March 2011 through the end of 2013. It highlighted that in March 2011, widespread protests erupted in Syria demanding the resignation of Bashar al-Assad. Students at Damascus University attempted to participate in these demonstrations.

The investigation revealed that the Syrian regime deployed security forces to suppress the protests, with the National Union of Syrian Students swiftly becoming involved in these efforts. It detailed the union’s role in repression, including arbitrary arrests, torture through beatings, electric shocks, verbal and psychological abuse, as well as sexual and sectarian mistreatment.

Members of the union at Damascus University were granted extensive powers during this period, overseeing the suppression of on-campus protests by patrolling courtyards, lecture halls, and dormitories, and monitoring students’ online activities for dissent. They enforced identity checks, bag searches, and reported dissenters to university authorities or security services. The investigation documented instances where students were arrested, interrogated, and tortured either within union offices, campus torture centers, or handed over to security services.

One notable incident cited by the investigation occurred on April 11, 2011, when approximately 25 union members, aided by university guards, violently dispersed a student demonstration at the Faculty of Science, assaulting demonstrators with hands and wooden sticks.

Eyewitness accounts further indicated that union members were involved in suppressing protests beyond the campus, including at mosques in various parts of Damascus. The investigation detailed the locations where arrested students were detained on campus, ranging from guard rooms and administrative offices to basements in different university buildings.

Regarding the treatment of detainees, the investigation mentioned that some students were released on the same day after interrogation by the union, while others were handed over to security services. In cases of extradition, union members accompanied detainees to government vehicles bound for security branches such as the Political Security branch in Damascus or other intelligence branches.

Describing the torture methods employed by the union, the investigation noted the frequent use of slapping, punching, kicking, and beating with hands, sticks, batons, and electric shocks on various parts of the body.

The investigation concluded with a stark depiction of the union’s role during that period, emphasizing its systematic repression of dissenting voices at Damascus University and beyond.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.