Due to Poor Financial Conditions, Pressure: Suicide Rates on the Rise in Northwest Syria

Since the beginning of 2024, the Syria Response Coordinators team has recorded 43 cases, of suicide including 19 failed cases. These statistics include confirmed cases as well as 13 pending cases, reflecting a 14% increase over the same period.

Women constitute the largest number of cases due to the lack of support to help them overcome their difficulties. Young people also face various challenges and pressures that they struggle to manage.

In response, the Syria Response Coordinators team has appealed to humanitarian organizations in the region to support civilians and displaced people by securing their basic needs. This is particularly crucial given the rising prices of essential goods and the continuous threats to cut off humanitarian aid. The team emphasized the need to create job opportunities regularly to reduce unemployment in the region.

The group also urged humanitarian organizations to expand psychiatric services within medical centers and activate special hotlines for reporting potential cases to address them promptly. This would help prevent the community from encountering new issues that add to the existing problems faced by civilians in the area.

Additionally, the team recommended increasing the number of clinics for treating drug addicts, especially given the rise in drug promotion. They called for cooperation with authorities to report drug dealers, noting that drug users are often in a state of complete unawareness.

It is worth mentioning that ongoing displacements, continued financial hardship, and constant anxiety about the loss of income sources or further displacement due to threats from Syrian regime forces and Russia are the main reasons and motivations behind the rise in suicide cases.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.