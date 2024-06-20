New Losses for Syrian Regime in Military Campaign Against ISIS

Two officers of the Syrian regime forces and several individuals were killed in renewed ISIS attacks in the Homs governorate desert. Additionally, a child died after being targeted by members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. According to sources from the Syrian opposition monitoring and follow-up units interviewed by al-Araby al-Jadeed, Colonel Assem Ahmed Deeb, from the village of Shakari in Salamiya’s eastern Hama governorate countryside, was killed on Wednesday evening. He and two others were attacked by ISIS while in a military vehicle in the Sukhna desert of eastern Homs. Captain Maysam Saif al-Din Ali also died on Wednesday evening with a member of his group, targeted by ISIS cells in the Palmyra desert of eastern Homs. Sources noted that the Iran-backed Liwa al-Baqir militia lost contact with a group of its members on Wednesday on the road to Sukhna desert, with indications the group might have been captured by ISIS members in Syria’s Badia region.

Over the past two weeks, the death toll among officers and members of the Syrian regime forces and militias supported by Russia and Iran surpassed 70. Among the casualties were a major general, three colonels, five lieutenants, one major, and over ten other officers, along with numerous enlisted personnel. The number of wounded exceeded one hundred, many were injured in a minefield along the Palmyra-Sukhna road in eastern Homs, within the Syrian desert.

Separately, on Wednesday night in Mahkan town on the west bank of the Euphrates River (Badiya al-Shamiya), a child was killed and his mother moderately injured in an incident involving SDF members stationed near Dhiban town on the river’s east bank (Badiya al-Jazira) in eastern Deir-ez-Zor.

Earlier, eight-year-old Hoor al-Dosh was killed on Sunday night in al-Mayadeen city in eastern Deir-ez-Zor, shot by a sniper from SDF positions across the Euphrates River in eastern Syria.

In another incident, residents discovered the body of a young man affiliated with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, found hanged and restrained inside his home in al-Kastn al-Fawqani village in Jisr al-Shughour’s countryside in western Idlib governorate, northwestern Syria. On May 27, gunmen fatally shot a member of HTS’s General Security Agency multiple times inside his Jisr al-Shughour city home in Idlib governorate. Authorities apprehended the perpetrators of this crime a week ago.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.