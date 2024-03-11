The government has implemented measures to facilitate the procurement of items such as creams, sushi and caviar for tourist catering establishments, Qasioun reports.

In an era where the impoverished majority strives to secure their livelihood amidst policies that perpetuate impoverishment, they are continually thwarted in their efforts. Forced to sacrifice essential needs to ensure a basic meal for their young ones, they witness a stark contrast in the opulence enjoyed by the privileged minority. Despite their own necessities and basic education, the affluent minority indulges in luxury, facilitated by official support that only serves to exacerbate the exploitation of the underprivileged. This injustice persists.

Waste of foreign exchange in high schools!

The government has implemented measures to facilitate tourist catering establishments in using a portion of their foreign exchange reserves to procure food items not found in the local market, particularly those listed on internationally recognized meal lists for fourth- and fifth-class catering establishments.

This includes items such as creams, sushi, caviar, certain types of milk and cheese, and other products bearing foreign trade names that lack local alternatives. While the needs of the elite segment are prioritized, these imported delicacies are deemed essential, overshadowing economic necessities such as prudent resource allocation and meeting the basic needs of the majority.

The question arises: How can the affluent manage without luxuries like imported sushi, while the basic necessities of the majority remain unmet?

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.