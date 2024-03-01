Israel Targets Regime, Iranian Militias Positions in Damascus Countryside

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes on the evening of February 28, targeting three military sites in the Damascus countryside, according to Sawt al-Asima

According to private sources cited by Sawt al-Asima, Israel aimed at two sites utilized by Iranian militias for storing weapons and ammunition in the town of Sayyeda Zeinab.

Additionally, the Israeli strikes impacted a military barracks belonging to the Syrian regime army in the Ali al-Wahsh area, situated between the towns of Hujira and Yalda in the Damascus countryside.

The attack led to casualties, including members of the Syrian regime’s army and other Iranian militias.

Following the airstrikes, Iranian militias established a security cordon around the targeted sites, hindering the participation of civilian water tankers in extinguishing the fires. They exclusively permitted their own fire trucks to enter the town of Sayyeda Zeinab.

It’s noteworthy that on January 29, a site near the town of Sayyeda Zeinab in the Damascus countryside was also subjected to Israeli shelling, resulting in casualties.

