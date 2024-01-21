Syria Accuses Israel of ‘Barbaric’ Missile Attack in Damascus, Calls for International Action

The ministry reported that the Israeli aggression led to the destruction of a residential building in Damascus, according to al-Baath.

Syria has vehemently condemned what it describes as a “barbaric” missile attack by Israeli forces on a residential neighbourhood in Damascus. The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in a strongly worded statement, decried the Saturday, January 20, 2024, strike as evidence of Israel’s “criminal nature.”

The ministry reported that the Israeli aggression led to the destruction of a residential building in Damascus, extensive damage to surrounding structures, and numerous civilian casualties and injuries. The statement drew parallels between this attack and what it called the “ongoing human genocide” by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Asserting that these acts clearly demonstrate the criminal nature of Israel and its leaders, the Syrian government called upon the international community for immediate intervention. Syria insists that these actions by Israel not only disrupt regional and international peace and security but also blatantly violate the United Nations Charter’s principles and objectives.

The ministry’s statement highlighted a pattern of attacks by Israel that indiscriminately target civilians and destroy their homes, regardless of age or gender. Describing these actions as a form of extermination and ethnic cleansing rooted in fascist Zionist ideology, the Syrian government accused Israel of denying the existence and rights of entire populations.

In a firm response, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced that Syria is more determined than ever to confront these inhumane policies. The ministry also urged nations worldwide to stand against what it called Israel’s genocidal tactics in the Arab region. Additionally, it called on the United Nations Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining global peace and security by holding Israeli political and military leaders accountable and ending their alleged inhumane and immoral policies.

This incident marks another significant escalation in the ongoing tensions in the region, with the Syrian government taking a strong stance against the actions of the Israeli forces.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a stern condemnation of the Israeli attack on the Mezzeh district in Damascus, which led to several fatalities, including Iranian advisors.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated, “The continued infringement on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel reflects the entity’s weakness and bankruptcy on the battlefield, particularly against the resistance in Gaza and the West Bank. It also signals Israel’s desperate efforts to widen the scope of conflict and unrest in the region.”

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Kanaani vowed that the sacrifice of those killed will not be in vain. He declared, “The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond to the Zionist entity’s organized terrorism at an appropriate time and place. This response will be in conjunction with our ongoing political, legal, and international efforts to address these aggressive and criminal actions.”

This statement from Iran highlights the escalating tensions in the region and underscores Tehran’s commitment to both legal pursuits and potential retaliation against Israeli actions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.