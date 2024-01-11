A Stockholm court in Sweden is currently conducting a trial involving a 65-year-old former Syrian officer, according to Sawt al-Asima.

A Stockholm court in Sweden is currently conducting a trial involving a 65-year-old former Syrian officer, Mohamed Hamo, who is facing charges of war crimes committed in Syria in 2012. The prosecution accuses Hamo, now residing in Sweden, of participating in the shelling of the outskirts of the cities of Hama and Homs between January 1 and July 20th, 2012. The indiscriminate bombardment, carried out by air and land, allegedly targeted both civilians and military objectives. During this period, Hamo reportedly made specific decisions concerning the armament of operational units and oversaw various military operations.

The trial has included testimonies from seven civilian parties, including individuals from Hama and Homs. Additionally, a British photographer who was injured in the bombing, as mentioned in the indictment, provided testimony. The proceedings shed light on Hamo’s alleged role in the military operations and the impact on the affected regions.

In a related development, the French judiciary announced plans last September to conduct a trial in absentia for former head of the General Intelligence Service, Ali Mamlouk, who later assumed the role of head of the National Security Office. The trial will also include the former head of the Air Force Intelligence, JJamil Hassan, and the director of the Bab Damascus branch of the Air Force Intelligence, Abdul Salam Mahmoud. The trial is scheduled to take place during the current year, 2024.

