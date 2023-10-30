U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Syria

Sources confirmed to Athr Press that these US airstrikes targeted positions near the border gate situated to the southeast of al-Boukamal city.

Last night, US aircraft conducted precision strikes on multiple locations near the Syrian-Iraqi border, specifically in the vicinity of the al-Qaim al-Bukamal Gate.

Sources told Athr Press that these US airstrikes targeted positions near the border gate situated to the southeast of al-Boukamal city within Iraqi territory. The impact of these strikes affected various sites and vehicles, including refrigerated trucks en route to Syrian territory.

The source further reported that these strikes resulted in the loss of three members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces and the destruction of five tankers present at the targeted site. Additionally, a refrigerated truck destined for Syrian territory was also incinerated.

In retaliation for these actions, a missile strike was carried out against the US base located in the al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor. According to Athr Press sources, the missile attack resulted in direct hits on the base.

This latest incident follows closely on the heels of a previous US operation on October 27th, which targeted locations in the Mayadeen desert without any reported casualties. This operation also prompted a response with an attack on the American base in the Omar oil field.

In southern Syria, the Israeli military conducted an early morning airstrike on Monday, targeting positions of the Syrian army in the Daraa countryside. In response, the Syrian defense issued a statement, confirming that, “At approximately 1:35 am on Monday, the Israeli adversary carried out an aerial assault from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting two of our armed forces’ sites in the Daraa countryside, resulting in some material losses.”

