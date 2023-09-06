Syrian Regime Arrests pro-Abbas Activist

Lama Abbas shared a video showing security forces entering her home on her personal Facebook account last month, according to al-Modon.

The Syrian regime’s security services have detained a media personality with close ties to Lama Abbas while she was returning from Jableh to Damascus.

Pro-regime journalists and activists took to social media to report the detainment of Abbas. They portrayed it as more of a “procedural matter” than an actual arrest, assuring her imminent release.

Abbas had recently gained attention for speaking out against corruption within the country through video content. In one of her messages, she urged the people of the Syrian coast to hold onto their land and resist selling it, while also criticizing suspicious entities engaged in land acquisition activities that posed a threat to their livelihoods. Many interpreted this as a critique of Iranian influence in various Syrian regions.

Known for her close association with the Syrian regime and her efforts to improve the image of the Syrian army and the nation’s political leadership, Abbas shared a video on her personal Facebook account last month. In the video, security forces were seen entering her home, leading to a confrontation with her family and associates who voiced their objections and even threats towards the officers.

Abbas, residing in the coastal province of Lattakia and serving as the director of the local pro-regime Znobia website, holds a prominent position among activists and journalists within regime-controlled areas. As such, it is anticipated that her detention will likely be of short duration.

