Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Israeli Strike

The Aleppo Airport experienced a disruption in its operations on Monday, due to an Israeli aerial bombardment that took place at dawn. The Syrian state news agency, SANA, cited an anonymous military source from the Ministry of Defense who stated that the Israeli attack had specifically targeted Aleppo Airport, causing significant damage to the airport’s runway and rendering it temporarily non-functional.

The source further elaborated that the Israeli airstrikes were carried out by planes originating from the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lattakia. This incident follows a similar event on July 19th, where Israeli missiles struck military installations near Dimas Airport and the Sabboura area. These locations are in close proximity to Damascus and house the Fourth Division battalions and storage facilities used by the Lebanese Hezbollah group. The attack resulted in fires breaking out at the targeted sites, resulting in primarily material damages.

Throughout the course of this year, 2023, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has documented a total of twenty instances of Israeli attacks on areas controlled by the Syrian government. These attacks have targeted a variety of locations, including regime military sites as well as Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah installations, encompassing weapons and ammunition depots located in different regions.

It’s worth noting that Tel Aviv rarely confirms its involvement in strikes within Syria. However, Israeli officials often express their intent to counter what they perceive as Iran’s efforts to strengthen its military presence in the region, particularly in proximity to Israel’s borders.

