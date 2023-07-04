German Media: Assad’s Spies Threaten Doctor who Witnessed Crime at Homs Military Hospital

Diab, who worked in the ambulance department of the facility, was seeing the accused, Alaa al-Moussa, on a daily basis, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The German newspaper Der Spiegel recently reported on the trial sessions of a Syrian doctor accused of killing and torturing protesters in 2012. During these trial sessions, a witness using the alias Hakim Diab received threatening messages from Syrian intelligence prior to testifying.

In a headline titled “When Assad’s spies call Germany,” the newspaper highlighted an important development during the latest session held at the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt. The session involved a Syrian doctor who had previously worked with Alaa al-Moussa (The “Torture Doctor”, trialled last year in Frankfurt, Editor’s note) in Syria and currently resides in Germany. He was called as a witness to testify about the crimes that took place in a hospital in Homs. The doctor was accompanied by members of the criminal police for security.

During his testimony, Diab revealed that he had worked in the ambulance department at the 608 Military Hospital in Homs. He mentioned seeing the accused, Alaa al-Moussa, on a daily basis. Initially, the hospital treated only military personnel and their families. However, as the revolution erupted in the country and several hospitals in Homs were destroyed, the military hospital became the sole available medical facility.

