Sudanese Gunmen Kill Syrian Man in Front of his Wife and Children 

The situation is increasingly dire for Syrians residing in Sudan as Orient Net reports.

An armed Sudanese militia killed a Syrian refugee, who was travelling with his family and a group of other Syrians in four cars, on their way to Atbara, north of Khartoum.

The incident occurred on Monday, as the group was trying to leave Sudan for Port Sudan. The victim, identified as Syrian engineer Omar Arata, was attacked by the armed group, which robbed him and attempted to harm his family.

The group’s belongings and money were taken by the gunmen, who intercepted their cars on Rescue Street near al-Baraha Hospital.

The gunmen searched the women for the purpose of robbing them, and when the victim confronted them and argued, they murdered him in front of his wife and children. The body was later transferred to the Jili area, where Sudanese locals hosted the victim’s family and assisted in his burial ceremony.

Dr. Heba Ali al-Muhaid, a Syrian doctor residing in Khartoum, has appealed to the public through Orient Radio to help rescue the stranded Syrians amidst the ongoing violent clashes and suspension of all services, including medical. She stressed that the capital has turned into a ghost town, with rampant gangs and theft.



