New 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Syria and Turkey

This earthquake is considered the strongest since the two devastating earthquakes of February 6th, according to Syria TV.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Institute, an earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude struck both Turkey and Syria, with its epicentre located in the southern Turkish province of Hatay.

Reuters reported that the sounds of the destruction of residential buildings were heard in the city of Antakya after the earthquake.

This earthquake is considered the strongest since the two devastating earthquakes that struck areas in southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6th, registering magnitudes of 7.6 and 7.8 on the Richter scale. These earthquakes were among the most violent in the region’s history, resulting in a humanitarian disaster with massive destruction that left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. The region continues to experience aftershocks, although they are less powerful, with more than 6,000 recorded so far.

