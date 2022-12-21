Russia: Four Israeli Planes Bombed the Vicinity of Damascus in Latest Attack

Israeli warplanes launched air raids on regime positions at dawn on Tuesday in the vicinity of Damascus airport, according to Baladi News.

The Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria revealed, on Tuesday night, that four Israeli planes bombed the vicinity of Damascus in the latest attack.

Israeli warplanes launched air raids on regime positions at dawn on Tuesday in the vicinity of Damascus airport and the western countryside of Damascus, resulting in injuries.

Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, said that “between 0:35 and 0:40 on December 20, four Israeli Air Force F-16 aircraft launched a guided missile strike from the Golan airspace on military sites in Damascus.”

“The strike resulted in the injury of two military personnel,” Yegorov said in a statement. He noted that Israel stated in its official statement about the strike that it “targeted armed formations allied with Iran.”

For years, military sites of regime forces and Iranian militias in Syria have been subjected to repeated Israeli bombardment, and Israel says it wants to prevent what it calls Iran’s military entrenchment there.The latest bombardment targeted sites in the central governorates of Homs and Hama on November 19, killing four regime soldiers, according to Syrian regime media.

