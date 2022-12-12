Turkish Potential Operation on Syria has Political Purposes – U.S. Expert

Erdogan tries to get as many political benefits as possible from the operation, according to North Press.

A U.S expert said on Monday that political reasons are behind Turkey’s potential military operation on northern Syria, as its timing almost coincides with the upcoming Turkish presidential election.

Fox News Digital said, in a report, citing Sinan Ciddi, an expert on Turkish domestic politics and foreign policy for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies as saying, Turkey wants to launch a military operation on northern Syria for political reasons rather than a national security need.

Erdogan tries to get as many political benefits as possible from the operation as its timing “will have been much closer to the upcoming Turkish presidential election,” according to Ciddi.

Accusing the Kurds without any credible information is one thing “to get the nationalist sort of base and rally around the flag of angst going on in Turkey simply because Erdogan is up against a wall,” Ciddi added.

Fox News Digital said, citing Sinam Muhammad, representative of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) to the U.S., that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) remain ready for the invasion but “hope it will not happen.”

She praised the U.S. efforts to prevent the invasion that would result in a “humanitarian catastrophe” with millions of IDPs.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.