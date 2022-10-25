Military Checkpoint Expels U.S. Occupation Convoy in Qamishli Countryside

Residents, with the support of the valiant Syrian Arab Army, confronted many U.S. occupation convoys, the Syria Times says.

According to local sources, the Syrian Arab Army checkpoint intercepted a U.S. occupation convoy consisting of 6 vehicles escorted by SDF militia while trying to enter Damkhiya village in Qamishli countryside.

The sources stated that the convoy headed to tel-Dahab, where an army checkpoint intercepted it and forced them to depart the area.

Residents, with the support of the valiant Syrian Arab Army, confronted many U.S. occupation convoys while passing via areas, forcing them to depart, throwing rocks at the convoy amid chants in rejection of the presence of occupation forces on Syrian territories.

