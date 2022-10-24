Promising Future for Tourism in Syria: Two New Companies Invest

Investors began to put their money into establishing tourism companies and projects that attracted them after the war on Syria, according to Athr Press.

Minister of Tourism, Mohamed Rami Martini, announced that the ministry had adopted a plan for the next ten years to develop the tourism sector. His announcement stated that 2022 would be a better tourist year than previous years, as many tourism projects that serve this sector began to surface. The latest of these was the activities of the Tourism Investment Forum 2022, which was held last week and unveiled several mega projects, which drew the attention of businessmen to invest their money in this field.

In the wake of these expectations, investors began to put their money into establishing tourism companies and projects that attracted them after the war on Syria. The Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection decided to officially approve the establishment of two new companies to invest in tourism and hotel projects.

According to Athr’s sources, the ministry recently officially approved the establishment of “Dama Rose Company,” which is owned by the Ministry of Tourism. It will work on establishing and investing in hotels and tourist complexes and provide related services. It is entitled to own, rent and invest in real estate and means of transport necessary to achieve its goal.

The company’s headquarters have been defined in Damascus, and it has the right to establish branches and offices in all governorates of Syria and abroad.

As for the second company, it is the “Royal Asayel Company,” which is owned by three investors of Syrian nationality and has been assigned its headquarters in the countryside of Damascus. It has the right to open branches inside and outside the country.

The company will work on establishing, implementing, owning, investing and renting hotels and tourist facilities in all their forms and classifications except for their management and operation and importing and exporting hotel and restaurant supplies.

The activities of the Tourism Investment Forum 2022, held by the Ministry of Tourism in cooperation with the Syrian Investment Authority and attended by several Arab and foreign businessmen and investors, kicked off last week at the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus.

The forum included opening two photo exhibitions of projects for investment in several governorates, followed by the screening of two films, one for the Tourism Investment Forum 2022 and another for the Syrian Investment Commission on the tourist sites investment.

Over the course of two days, the forum presented several projects intended for investment. 25 projects complete all legal and regulatory procedures with specific conditions books and are ready for implementation immediately after signing the contract with the investor, in coordination with public authorities, administrative units and popular organizations that own the lands they wish to put forward for tourism investment.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.