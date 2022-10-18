I am Syria, How Lucky I Am!

Excerpts of an op-ed from Walid Brikssiyeh in al-Modon.

The Syrian government and loyalists are equally showing glee at the deteriorating economic situation in Europe.

Every news bulletin on Syrian TV must air a report that monitors France’s lack of gasoline and fuel, the spread of queues and chaos, or the mockery of the possibility of power outages in the capital of lights.

Propaganda

Local media outlets resented the amount of focus on European news in exchange for neglecting reality in Syria, where cholera, poverty, crime and militias are spreading rapidly in Syria according to the United Nations. At the same time, the state is absent except in terms of thuggery and repression of individuals, of course.

This was evident when a member of the People’s Assembly, Nasser al-Nasser, thanked the smugglers between Syria and Lebanon for securing gas in exchange for the official default, weeks ago, taking a selfie with them.

Although this kind of propaganda is laughable because of the amount of lies, it also gives a glimpse of how propaganda is industrialized in totalitarian countries.

These reports take real information, such as a photo taken in Paris of a policeman hitting a woman, but put it in a surrounding context that is completely falsified or incomplete, while showing the bright side of life in totalitarian countries such as Syria and Iran.

The Assadists (Assad loyalists) often append their posts with “I am Syrian, how lucky I am,” in reference to the song that was very popular in the 1990s, but after the revolution in the country, it turned into an anthem that brings the Assadists together. This slogan, with its imagined and hollow chauvinism, today assumes that the global war on Syria is because of the Syrian civilization, which the West wants to distort because it is afraid of it and its tyranny if it has power.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.