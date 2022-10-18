Meslet Hails Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s Speech, Congratulates New Iraqi Leadership

Meslet stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always defended the Syrian people, according to the SOC Media Department.

President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Salem al-Meslet, welcomed the remarks that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz made on Syria during a detailed speech he gave on the internal and foreign policies as he inaugurated the work of the third year of the Shoura Council’s eighth session on Sunday. King Salman reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to UN resolutions on Syria in a way that preserves its sovereignty, stability and Arab identity.

Meslet stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always defended the Syrian people and stood then them in the most difficult circumstances, and did not hesitate to provide all forms of support to help achieve the Syrian people’s demands for freedom and dignity.

Meslet stressed the pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in revitalizing the political process and contributing to pushing the international and Arab community towards implementing UN Security Council resolutions, especially resolutions 2118 and 2254.

He also stressed Saudi Arabia’s important role in confronting the Iranian military and political incursion as well as the malicious project through which the Iranian regime is trying to tear the social fabric of Syria and the region.

Meslet pointed to the importance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s continued isolation of the Assad regime and the refusal to engage in its legitimization, rehabilitation or readmission to the Arab League as the regime has long lost legitimacy and does not represent Syria or its people.

Iraqi leadership

Meslet also sent a congratulatory message to Iraqi President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, on the occasion of their election to their new positions.

He wished them success in their missions to restore Iraq to its important and pivotal role, and to succeed in achieving the goals and aspirations of the brotherly Iraqi people.

King Salman Confirms Commitment to International Resolutions on Syria (Zeitun Agency)

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz affirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to international resolutions on Syria and ways to a political solution there.

This came in the detailed annual royal speech regarding the internal and foreign policies of the state, which King Salman delivered on Sunday at the opening of the third year of the eighth session of the Shura Council.

King Salman said the kingdom stressed the need to abide by Security Council resolutions in a way that preserves Syria’s sovereignty, stability and Arabism.

“We stress the importance of preventing renewed violence, maintaining ceasefire agreements, and delivering humanitarian aid to Syrians in need.”

Following the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011, it withdrew its ambassador to the Assad regime and froze diplomatic relations with it, against the backdrop of its forces’ suppression of peaceful demonstrations, which led to the martyrdom of thousands of Syrians.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia has recently played a major role in thwarting Algeria’s efforts to return the Assad regime to Syria’s seat in the Arab League, along with Qatar and Egypt.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.