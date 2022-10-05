Arsal Camp Fire Displaces 100 Syrian Families in Lebanon

No human damage was recorded, except for two injuries, according to al-Souria Net.

The relevant authorities in the Lebanese town of Arsal warned of the worsening damage of the fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in a Syrian refugee camp.

The National News Agency, the main agency for the Lebanese government, said the fire damaged sewage ducts. As a result, this will threaten the health and environmental risks to everyone if the damage is not repaired as quickly as necessary.

The Agency pointed out that the fire led to the burning of 93 tents out of 200 tents inhabited by Syrian families in the town of Arsal. It added that the fire devoured the identity papers of dozens of Syrians.

Lebanese reports have said nearly 100 Syrian families have been displaced by the fire. Efforts are taking place to secure a new shelter for them.

A huge fire broke out at half past six o’clock this morning in the Omani Wafa camp, home to thousands of Syrians, in the Lebanese town of Arsal in northern Bekaa.

The Syria Response Coordinators team said that more than 45 fires have broken out in refugee camps in Lebanon since the beginning of 2022. They have caused significant damage to those camps amid significant weakness in the work of humanitarian organizations and UNHCR.

It added in a statement on Wednesday that the international community “must be aware that the return of any refugee or displaced person to Syria is linked to ending the military machine of the Syrian regime, and holding accountable war criminals in Syria, to ensure the safe return of Syrians in various areas.”

The Omani Wafa camp is one of the largest Syrian refugee camps in Arsal, with thousands of Syrians living in 200 tents.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.