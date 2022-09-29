Jordanian Burns Syrian Wife and Children to Prevent their Immigration to Canada

The 40-year-old husband is a Jordanian national with history, released from prison recently, according to Syria TV.

Three children (two Syrian girls and one Jordanian child) died of burning on Wednesday in the Jordanian capital Amman after a Jordanian citizen set his home on fire, also causing burns to him and his Syrian wife.

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said in a statement: “At Wednesday dawn, someone set fire to his house in the Wadi al-Rum area following family disputes. The incident resulted in the death of three children, while he and his wife were rushed to hospital where they were being treated. An investigation was opened into the incident.”

Radio Rozana quoted a relative of the Syrian wife from Homs as saying that “the Jordanian husband burned down the house because his wife and two daughters had the opportunity to immigrate to Canada. He tried to prevent her from doing so by burning his house and then setting himself on fire.”

The source explained that the wife has been living with her two daughters (8 and 10 years old) with her husband for about two years, during which she gave birth to a child from him.

The 40-year-old husband is a Jordanian national with history and was released from prison about two weeks ago, he said.

Around 676,000 Syrians reside in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, according to UNHCR statistics. However, Jordanian authorities say that one million and 300,000 Syrian refugees reside in its territory.

Murders in Jordan

Jordan has recently witnessed numerous murders that have preoccupied public opinion. Last June, Iman Arsheed, a Jordanian student at the Private University of Applied Sciences, was killed by five bullets fired at her by a citizen before he fled.

Last July, a father killed his two daughters in the city of Ramtha. He then buried them in the vicinity of the house and confessed, after interrogation, to beating them until they died.

Official figures released by the Criminal Information Department for 2020 indicate that 90 intentional murders and 9 murders leading to death have occurred. The number of perpetrators in intentional homicides amounted to 201 people, 7 women of whom constituted 3.5 percent of the total perpetrators, while the number of victims in these crimes reached 99 people, including 22 women, representing 22.2 percent of the total victims.

