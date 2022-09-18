Syria Discusses Education Cooperation with Bahrain, Venezuela, and Pakistan

These meetings occurred on the sidelines of an education summit in New York, according to SANA.

Minister of Education, Dr. Darem Tabbaa, discussed with his Bahraini counterpart, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, means of cooperation in the educational field between Syria and Bahrain on the sidelines of the activities of the Transforming Education Summit being currently convened in New York, which lasts until the 19th of September.

Dr. Tabaa stressed the importance of the Syrian paper submitted to the Summit titled “Transforming Education in light of wars and Disasters. Education and Learning in the Syrian Arab Republic an example and a symbol.”

The Syrian document focused on means to develop personal skills, solve problems, work within a team, learn through projects and mechanisms for finding job opportunities, in addition to the efforts exerted by the Education Ministry over the years of the war till now.

He expressed Syria’s readiness to cooperate with Arab Countries, particularly Bahrain.

In turn, Minister Nuaimi stressed the need for cooperation in the educational field between the two countries, expressing his country’s readiness to support Syria in this field, especially the children affected by the crisis in it, as Bahrain represents the Arab group in the UNESCO General Conference and will support Syria’s demands in the educational field.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the large impact of the ten-year war on the educational sector in Syria, which causes about 8 thousand schools to go out of service due to terrorism.

Venezuela

Dr. Tabbaa discussed in another meeting with the Venezuelan Minister of education, Yelitz Santaella, the importance of enhancing the educational cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Darem pointed out the deep relations between the two countries, asserting the importance of exchanging expertise in this sector between the two countries.

For her part, Minister Santaella underlined her country’s support and solidarity with Syria’s leadership and people, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation between Syria and Venezuela through cultural and educational activities.

Pakistan

Tabbaa met also with his Pakistani counterpart, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on the sidelines of the activities of the Transforming Education Summit currently being held in New York.

Tabbaa underlined the importance of cooperation between the two countries in terms of addressing the phenomenon of school dropout, calling for cooperation between the two sides to establish virtual schools to provide education for those children.

He tackled the difficulties imposed by the economic sanctions imposed on Syria.

Minister Hussain affirmed his desire to strengthen cooperation with Syria in various fields, particularly in the educational sector, in terms of exchanging experiences between teachers, offering scholarships to students and benefiting from the experience of the two countries.

