Syrian Tribal Fighters Wrest the Conoco Oil Field from U.S. Control

The tribes had violent clashes with militants loyal to the U.S. military tasked with protecting the field, according to Hashtag Syria.

On Thursday, the media reported that members of Arab tribes took control of the Conoco oil field in eastern Syria.

This followed violent clashes with militants loyal to the U.S. military tasked with protecting it. The clashes ended with the U.S.’s withdrawal from it.

Sputnik said a group of Arab tribesmen in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor on Thursday afternoon launched a violent attack on an oil field near the Conoco natural gas field, which the U.S. military uses as an illegal base.

They succeeded in wresting control of the field a short while ago, after expelling protection personnel loyal to the U.S. occupation forces from the field.

The agency said members of Arab tribes in the Izba area of the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor attacked one of the oil fields near the Conoco field.

The agency confirmed that they were able to take control of it after hours of clashes with members of the SDF militia working to protect the field.

Stealing the country’s goods

The attack comes as the people of the region are deprived of the bounties of the oil fields and stolen by U.S. forces and pro-US soldiers.

A source pointed out that a huge military force belonging to the SDF militia and with the support of U.S. aviation is encircling the oil wells area north of Deir-ez-Zor to besiege the tribesmen who took control of the field and retake the oil field from them.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.