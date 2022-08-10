Recalling and Retention Reserve Officers of Medical Staff to End in September

The decision includes doctors, dentists and chemists, according to the Syria Times.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces will end the retention and recall of reserve officers of doctors, dentists and chemists as of the upcoming month.

The General Command said in a statement that according to its administrative order issued on Aug 10th, 2022, “it will end, as of September 1st, 2022, the retention and recall of reserve officers of doctors, dentists and chemists, except for doctors specializing in anesthesiology, intensive care and emergency.”

