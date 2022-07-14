Russian Intelligence Arrests Five Members of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham

5 Russian citizens who raised funds under the guise of charity work to finance HTS were arrested, according to Sham FM.

Russian intelligence has arrested five members of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) who, in a number of regions of Russia, collected donations for a terrorist organization operating in Syria.

“Five Russian citizens were arrested in collusion with the international terrorist organization, HTS,” said a source in the Russian Federal Security Service, adding that the detainees raised funds under the guise of charity work to meet the needs of militants in Syria.

HTS, sometimes known as Tahrir al-Sham, is a terrorist militia formed on January 28, 2017, through the merger of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) with several other terrorist organizations.

Second ISIS commander killed in Syria

In related news, the U.S. Central Command announced in a statement on Wednesday that a second ISIS commander in Syria was killed and wounded by a U.S. drone strike in the northwest of the country.

“The other ISIS leader targeted in the raid succumbed to his wounds,” the central command said.

Two days ago, the Pentagon announced the death of an ISIS commander during a U.S. drone strike. Earlier, a Sham FM correspondent in Aleppo stated that a prominent ISIS leader and one of his companions had been killed after being targeted by a so-called International Coalition drone, near the town of Jindires, in the Afrin countryside, which is under Turkish occupation control and its militias north of Aleppo.

