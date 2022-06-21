Mekdad: The West Thinks it can Decide Syria Present and Future

Mekdad stressed that Syria wants to build strong and constructive relations with its Arab brothers, according to al-Watan.

Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad stressed that Syria’s foreign policy will remain based on the priorities of national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, the liberation of every occupied inch of Syrian land, the total elimination of terrorist groups, and the rejection of partition projects. Mekdad stressed that Syria wants to build strong and constructive relations with its Arab brothers, along with the entire world, and aims to do so with respect for the principles of sovereignty, independence, and non-interference in internal affairs.

In a speech to the People’s Assembly on Monday, Mekdad explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is progressing to implement President Bashar al-Assad’s directives and plans, which he set out for Syria’s principled foreign policy. These steps are based on defending Syrian independence and the sovereignty of Syria’s national decision-making, as well as promoting the affairs of Syrian expatriates around the world.

According to SANA, Mekdad explained that Syria has for many years withstood a terrorist war unprecedented in recent history. Mekdad based this assertion on the argument that no other country has been targeted by terrorists in these enormous numbers; nor has any country faced terrorists receiving the amount of support, funding, armaments — and political and media coverage — that terrorist organizations in Syria have benefited from.

Mekdad said: “Syria is facing challenges that are extraordinary. First and foremost, these include a wide range of “unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the United States and the European Union. These sanctions have reached an unprecedented level by targeting the banking, energy, investment, import, export, telecommunications, air, sea and land transport sectors. Ultimately, the impact of these illegal sanctions has deprived the Syrian people of their basic human rights.”

Mekdad stressed that Syria is making every effort within its powers — as well as through its Arab and international relations, through cooperation with the national private sector, and collaborating with friends and external partners — to restore the capacity for early recovery, reconstruction, and a return to sustainable development.

But the United States, the European Union and their regional supporters are still unable to accept the defeat of their aggressive project against Syria, in which terrorism was the most prominent weapon — despite operating at the expense of international peace and security. Mekdad indicated that these parties still believe — delusionally — that they can determine Syria’s present and future, including wielding control over the country’s solution. They believe that they can write a new constitution and impose a new political system and national identity on the Syrian people. As a result, these forces and governments will not stop using economic terrorism against Syria, just as it does against every government that is not under their control.

Mekdad stressed that the Israeli attacks on Syrian territory are nothing more than false and foolish calculations, reflecting a predictable, dangerous approach of escalation. The Israeli strategy increases the level of threats and challenges facing both regional and international peace and security. It opens the door wide to the prospects of tension, escalation, and chaos in the region. Mekdad stressed Syria’s rejection and condemnation of these attacks and characterizing them as deliberate crimes and a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.