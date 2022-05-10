Syria, WHO Discuss Cooperation to Provide Healthcare to Citizens

The two sides discussed enhancing cooperation between Syria and the WHO with the aim of supporting the country in providing healthcare to citizens, according to the Syria Times.

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva Hussam Eddin Ala and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus discussed on Tuesday enhancing cooperation between Syria and the WHO with the aim of supporting the country in providing healthcare to citizens. They also discussed the issues listed on the agenda of the 75th session of the World Health Assembly due to be held this month in Geneva.

Ala explained the challenges that have faced Syria due to the terrorist war and the coercive measures that have been imposed on the country and have badly affected all the country’s vital economic and service sectors, including the health sector.

He noted the support provided by the WHO to Syria, mainly for confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterating the importance of consolidating international cooperation to support the health sector and early recovery program in Syria.

The Syrian diplomat also briefed the WHO official on the health situation in the occupied Syrian Golan and on the suffering of the people there from the discriminatory practices of the Israeli occupation that prevent them from enjoying their basic rights, including the right to have access to enough healthcare. He affirmed that the Israeli occupation authorities should abide by the international law obligations and the WHO should assume its responsibility for monitoring the Israeli violations pursuant to the relevant resolutions of the World Health Assembly.

On his part, Ghebreyesus hailed Syria’s efforts to protect its citizens during the COVID-19 crisis, stressing the WHO’s commitment to continue providing necessary support for Syria to strengthen its health sector and provide acceptable healthcare to its citizens.

He noted the WHO’s interest in following up on the health situation in the occupied Arab territories within the framework of its mandate and its relevant resolutions.

