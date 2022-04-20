Landmine Kills Three Government Fighters In Syria’s Hama

A landmine of the Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) exploded in a military group affiliated with the government forces, according to North Press.

Three members of the Syrian government forces were killed, including an officer, and others were wounded on Tuesday due to a landmine explosion in al-Salamiyah city countryside, southeast of Hama governorate.

A landmine of the Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) exploded in a military group affiliated with the government forces, near the village of al-Fasda in the al-Salamiyah countryside, informed sources told North Press.

The explosion killed three military members, including a first lieutenant officer, and wounded two others, one of whom was a first lieutenant with mild injuries.

All of the wounded were rushed to the National Hospital in the city, the source said.

In the same context, local sources told North Press that a civilian was killed after an ERW exploded with his car near al-Rahjan village in al-Salamiyah countryside.

Hama countryside, which was once a war zone between the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) and the government forces, has lately been witnessing a spike in ERW explosions, claiming the lives of dozens of people.

Syria was ranked first in the world in the number of landmine victims between 2011 and 2021, claiming the lives of 2,773 civilians, according to the 23rd annual Landmine Monitor Report.

