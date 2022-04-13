Residents of Qusayr Village and Syrian Army Intercept U.S. Convoy

Residents of the Syrian village intercepted 4 U.S. military vehicles.

The residents of the al-Qusayr village in Qamishli, with the support of a Syrian army checkpoint, intercepted 4 military vehicles affiliated to the “U.S. occupation forces” and expelled them from the area.

According to local sources, the residents of the al-Qusair village, who belong to the al-Ghannama clan in the al-Qamishli area in the northern countryside of Hassakeh prevented a convoy composed of 4 military vehicles affiliated with U.S. occupation forces from entering the village towards the international road (M4) and forced it to go back.

Yesterday, the residents of the villages of Hamou and Tal Brisheh in the same area, with the support of an army checkpoint, intercepted a convoy of the “American occupation forces” and expelled it from the area.

