Pedersen Praises Iran Efforts for Peace in Syria!

In a telephone conversation, Pedersen has praised the role of Iran in "bringing peace to Syria", according to Baladi News.

On Tuesday, the UN Secretary-General’s Representative for Syrian Affairs, Geir Pedersen praised efforts by Iran to “bring peace and stability” to Syria.

Pedersen’s statement came during a telephone conversation with Iran’s foreign minister’s chief aide for special political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji, IRNA reported.

In this telephone conversation, the two sides reviewed the latest developments on the Syrian scene, particularly the organization of the next meeting of the Constitution Committee in Syria. The Iranian official referred to the stable political situation in the Syrian territory.

Asghar Khaji welcomed the agreement of organizing the seventh meeting of the Syrian Constitution Committee, as well as continuing dialogue in accordance with the political process and based on the prevailing realities in Syria.

In that telephone conversation, Geir Pedersen reviewed his recent visit to Damascus, Syria, and the consensus with Syrian officials.

The Iranian and UN sides stressed the need to address humanitarian issues, including the return of displaced persons and refugees to their home country.

During a visit to Tehran last month, in which he met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Pedersen described the situation in Syria as “stable”. He added that none of the “political groups and parties are talking about regime change in the country in light of the current situation.” Pedersen stressed the need to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and political stability, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

Iran supports dozens of sectarian militias of different nationalities fighting for the Assad regime. Human rights reports confirm the responsibility of these militias for dozens of sectarian massacres and displacement operations against hundreds of thousands of Syrians from their homes.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.