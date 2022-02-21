Killer of Children Khaled and Fatima Arrested in Idleb

The killer of two children in Idleb was arrested by the HTS, according to Baladi News.

On Monday, the General Security Service of Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) arrested the perpetrator who kidnapped a boy and a girl in the Atma refugee camp north of Idleb.

“After the deployment of police units in northern Syria to investigate the killers of the children (Khaled and Fatima al-Hamoudi) in the Wafa camps in Atma and the continued investigations to uncover the circumstances of the case, we were able to arrest the perpetrator and investigate her. She confessed to killing her husband’s nephews. Her husband, Mohammed al-Hammoudi, works in motorcycle maintenance. Investigations are continuing to find out all the circumstances of the incident,” the Salvation Government’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

A confidential source told Baladi News that the security apparatus managed to arrest the killer after searching the area where the crime took place, where a notebook containing drafts of threatening messages was found in the house of the children’s family.

The children were kidnapped in front of their tent within the Atma camp on Syria’s border with Turkey, on Saturday. Their dead bodies were placed in front of their relatives’ tent (a day after they were kidnapped) on Sunday.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.