What Happened Over the Weekend in Syria

Covid continues to spread in Syria, settlement continues in regime-held Deir-ez-Zor, and U.S. convoy intercepted in Qamishli. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

The Health Ministry announced on Saturday that 124 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria, adding that 294 patients recovered while 3 passed away. In a statement to SANA, the Ministry stressed that the total number of reported coronavirus cases in Syria has reached up to 53,527 till now, of which 45,133 have recovered, while 3047 passed away.

Citizens of Tal Dahab to the south of Qamishli city in Hassakeh, supported by the Syrian Arab Army and confronted a military convoy of the U.S. occupation that tried to pass through the village and expelled it from the area. Local sources in the village told a SANA reporter that a convoy consisting of Four armored vehicles for the U.S. occupation forces, accompanied by QSD (Editor’s note: Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF) militia’s car, tried to pass through the village, so the people, backed by the army checkpoint in the area, expelled the convoy from the area.

A young man was killed and his mother was wounded, last night, after he was directly shot by unknown gunmen in the city center of Suweida, southern Syria. The 33-year-old Thaer Abdulkarim al-Halabi was killed after he was directly shot by armed men in front of his shop in the city center, local sources told North Press. The mother of the young man was also wounded, and they were taken to the National Hospital of the city, where the young man succumbed to his injuries, while his mother is still receiving treatment.

The process of settling the status of wanted civilians, military deserters continued on Saturday in Deir-ez-Zor as about 900 wanted civilians had joined the process during the past 24 hours, the Syria Times reported. Dozens of wanted civilians had their files settled last Thursday in al-Amel Hall in Deir-ez-Zor city despite the measures that QSD (the SDF) militia had adopted in the areas where it deploys to prevent the residents of the al-Jazeera area from reaching the settlement centers.