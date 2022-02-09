Syria, UAE Sign Agreement on Archiving Archaeological Pieces

Syria and the UAE have signed an agreement for exchanging expertise in archiving Syrian archaeological pieces, according to SANA.

Syria and the UAE have signed an agreement for exchanging expertise and support in the field of archiving Syrian archaeological pieces in light of what happened during the terrorist war.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Minister of Culture, Dr. Lubanah Mshaweh, and her Emirati counterpart Noura al- Kaabi during a meeting in the UAE on Monday as they discussed means of developing cooperation relations in the cultural domains, including antiquities, music, and Arabic language.

Mshaweh presented an overview of the efforts of the Culture Ministry to maintain the continuity of the cultural work despite the war on Syria and the unjust siege imposed on it and its people.

The importance of Syrian archaeological pieces was also emphasized during the meeting, and the importance of the Arabic language as part of the Arab identity, for which its preservation and flexibility is very urgent.

