HTS Announces End of Fighting in Jabal al-Turkman

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) announced through a media office representative that fighting had ended between HTS and the Abu Fatima group in Jabal al-Turkman, north of Lattakia.

“We announce the end of the tension in Jabal al-Turkman in the northern countryside of Lattakia, which was with a group of extremists involved in security issues and sheltering wanted security personnel,” said Taqi al-Din Omar, a member of HTS’ media office, in an exclusive statement to Baladi News.

“The extradition reached those who remained in order to look into their situation. It also aimed to hand over all those wanted by the security forces before the recent events and the release of the al-Murabitin who were treacherously captured,” he said.

“Most of them were killed, and several of them injured, during the clashes that followed the groups using several al-Murabitin prisoners as human shields,” he said.

“This is how the tide has turned in Jabal al-Turkman, which has allowed us to return to our fundamental battle with the Al-Assad regime and its militias,” he said.

HTS had previously explained that the first condition for ending the fighting was the release of the 12 detainees from its fighters, the handover of people wanted by the judiciary, and departure from Idleb following the handover of headquarters and focal meeting points to the military factions located in Idleb. According to sources, Jundallah’s command accepted all these conditions, provided that all their fighters were allowed to relocate to the Afrin area in the northwestern Aleppo countryside.

