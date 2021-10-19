Israeli Official Contradicts Deputy Commander of Hemeimeem About Raids in Syria

An Israeli army official responded to Russian accusations that Israel was using air cover to carry out strikes in Syria, adding that air traffic safety is one of the military's top priorities, according to Baladi News.

An Israeli army official responded to Russian accusations that Israel was using air cover to carry out strikes in Syria, adding that air traffic safety is one of the military’s top priorities.

“The airspace above Syria is a dense air traffic area. We have developed a mechanism that allows you to reduce risks, we consider the safety of civilian and military aircraft in this area to be our top priority. We do not use the movement of civilian aircraft as a cover,” the Russian Sputnik agency quoted an unnamed Israeli officer as saying.

The IDF continues to cooperate militarily with Russia regarding Syria, “which will allow it to solve many problems effectively,” the officer said.

“The Syrian military command has taken the decision not to use air defenses. This decision comes as a result of the presence of two civilian passenger aircraft that were carrying out two flights from Dubai to Beirut and from Baghdad to Damascus, during the moment of the Israeli air attack in the area using air defense systems,” Said Vadim Kolim, deputy director of the Hmeimim base, said in a statement on October 14th.

