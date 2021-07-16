We Will Lift Support for Eastern Euphrates: Syrian Opposition

The Opposition SNC has called for the lifting of support to the "East of the Euphrates", in reference to the AANES, according to North Press.

The opposition’s Syrian National Coalition (SNC) called for the need to lift the cover and support on the “east of the Euphrates”, saying that it seeks to “liberate the east of the Euphrates and expel the foreign elements from it.”

In a statement issued today, the SNC discussed “the conditions of the detainees in prisons in northeast Syria, and the phenomenon of killing under torture in its prisons which began to expand and become public,” according to the statement.

The General Authority of the Syrian National Coalition held its 57th session of meetings in Istanbul on July 12th and 13th.

Read Also: National Coordination Body Claims it’s not Substitute for Coalition

The General Authority discussed the report of the Syrian Negotiating Committee presented by its chairman Anas al-Abdah, the latest political developments and communications in this field, and the presentation of the work of the Syrian Interim Government and the Support Coordination Unit.

The General Authority discussed the course of political and field events during the previous period and focused on discussing the military escalation.

It also discussed the conditions of the displaced in the camps of northern Syria and methods to work on the available return to villages and towns in the countryside of Idleb and Aleppo and to secure services and relief for them.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.