8th Brigade Arrests Dozens and Burns Houses East of Daraa

After an attack against its troops, the 8th brigade is conducting punitive arrests and burning civilian houses, according to Nedaa Post.

Members of the Russian-backed Fifth Corps’s 8th Brigade arrested dozens of residents of the town of al-Mataaiya, east of Daraa after their forces were attacked by an explosive device.

On Wednesday evening, the brigade announced a curfew in the town. It also burned down almost 10 houses and blew up one house belonging to civilians.

A commander and a member of the 8th Brigade were killed and others wounded as a result of armed clashes with young men from the town of al-Mataaiya. This came after members of the 8th Brigade attempted to arrest a wanted man in the town.

In similar news, unknown assailants wounded several Syrian regime forces in the areas of al-Jubaylah and Saida, in Daraa’s countryside – southern Syria.

Unknown assailants targeted the regime forces’ Doshka car in the area of al-Jubaylah with an explosive device. The attack caused injuries with bystanders hearing ambulances that transported the injured.

Following the attack, Syrian regime forces blocked the roads around the area and prevented cars from entering and leaving the town.

The Daraa Martyrs’ Documentation Office has recorded 1,000 successful and attempted assassinations since Syrian regime forces entered the southern region under the Settlement Agreement in August 2018.

