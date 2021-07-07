Philippines Embassy Thanked Syria for Helping Repatriate 22 Women

The Philippines Embassy in Damascus thanked Syria for its help in repatriating Filipino workers, according to SANA.

The Philippines Embassy in Damascus thanked Syria for helping in the repatriation of 22 Filipino women rescued from human trafficking and illegal employment.

In a statement, the Philippines Embassy said that thanks to cooperation from the competent Syrian authorities, the 22 Filipino workers were brought back and they arrived in their country on June 26th.

The chargée d’affaires of the embassy in Damascus, Vida Soraya Verzosa, voiced her gratitude to the Immigration and Passports’ Department at the Ministry of Interior and competent authorities in Syria.

She hailed the generous response to her request to grant Filipino workers exit visas, and considered this as a gift from Syria to the Philippines, pointing out the need to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and increase cooperation concerning labor conditions.

