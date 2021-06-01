Netherlands Investigates Syrian Refugee Who Visited Damascus, Met With Senior Officials 

Dutch authorities are investigating a Syrian refugee who is accused of being a spy for the Syrian regime, writes Al-Souria Net.

Dutch authorities are investigating a Syrian refugee who has visited Syria three times. He is accused of providing Syrian regime intelligence with reports on Syrian refugees in the Netherlands, Zaman Al-Wasl reported.

The site posted pictures of refugee Anas Seifeddine Ibrahim, who gathered with senior Syrian regime officers and officials.

The Dutch newspaper Telegraaf reported earlier that “a Syrian asylum seeker residing in the city of Zetmir remains closely linked to the regime and reports to Syrian intelligence about Syrian refugees in the Netherlands.”

According to the website, the reported refugee by the Dutch newspaper, was the same person whose photographs were obtained.

The site added, quoting its sources, that Ibrahim visited Damascus last year, and “met general Samir Hajel, director-general of the Directorate of General Recruitment in the Ministry of Defense. They talked about the need to find a law to confiscate the property of those who failed to serve in the regime’s army and their close relatives.”

“The refugee also met with the Director of the Immigration and Passports Department of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Naji al-Nimeir, as shown in a photograph of his meeting with Major General Nabal Badr, director of the Martyrs’ Affairs Office in the Ministry of Defense,” according to the website.

Another photograph shows the Syrian refugee accompanied by the regime’s Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar al-Jaafari, and other officials, including the Minister of Higher Education and the President of the Revolutionary Youth Union.

