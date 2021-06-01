Bodies of Deceased Syrian Torture Victims Distributed in Mass Graves in 5 Provinces

Thousands of deceased torture victims are buried in individual and mass graves across Syria, writes The Levant News.

More than 105,000 detainees have died under torture since the Syrian revolution began in March 2011 until the present day, according to statistics from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to the same sources, there are tens of thousands of bodies of martyrs who died under torture inside the basements of the security system. These bodies were buried individually and collectively in cemeteries in Tel al-Nasr, north of Homs, and other cemeteries south of the capital Damascus and the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, and Lattakia.

The detainees’ families insist on revealing the detainees’ fates to their children by various means, such as paying large sums of money. Security personnel informs the families of those who died under torture, and the location of the cemeteries in which they are buried. The victims are identified with numbers instead of names; the parents visit the graves’ custodians, whom they give the relevant detainee’s number, allowing the custodian to guide them to the correct grave. Security services impose a condition: that it should not be revealed that the detainee was killed under torture.

Between May 2013 and October 2015, 83 percent of the detainees were killed under the supervision of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Quds Force, and Iranian militias. The war crimes involved the torture and killing of Syrian detainees opposed to Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

In a report released for the tenth anniversary of the Syrian revolution, a UN committee found that tens of thousands of civilians in Syria had been “arbitrarily detained” in cases of enforced disappearance during the 10 years of conflict. The report revealed that detainees were subjected to all kinds of physical torture and sexual violence, which could amount to war crimes.

The Guardian published a report by the Association of Detainees and Missing Persons in Sednaya Prison (ADMSP) revealing the widespread extortion in the detention system. The article was titled “Families of Syrian detainees forced to pay huge bribes to corrupt officials,” and was published on January 4, 2021.

