European Countries Prepare To Reopen Embassies in Damascus Soon

Several European countries will shortly reopen their embassies in Damascus, writes Al-Watan.

Several European embassies are preparing to reopen in Damascus soon, according to Western diplomatic sources in Syria.

The sources told Al-Watan newspaper that diplomats from Greece, Hungary, and Serbia have already arrived in Damascus, and preparations are underway to restart diplomatic work — except for consular sections, which require a large number of diplomats.

The source added that Italy had recently agreed to accept a Syrian diplomat, who represents the FAO in Rome. The diplomat might soon arrive there to take up his duties.

Yesterday, the Lawyers’ Syndicate signed a lease contract for one of its buildings in Abu Rummana with the Embassy of Cyprus, with the intention to reopen the embassy in Damascus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.