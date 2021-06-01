250,000 Students Take Secondary Education Certificate Final Exams

Hundreds of thousands of students have take their exams, reports SANA.

On Monday, May 31, over 250,000 students started taking their secondary education high school certificate final exams for the year 2021 in all provinces.

2,254 centers have been prepared for the exams for all secondary school branches, including the scientific, literary, Sharia (Islamic education), and vocational.

High school students in the scientific branch are taking their physics exam today, while the students of the literary branch and the Sharia secondary school are taking the exam of philosophical, social, and psychological challenges.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education affirmed that all its directorates had completed preparing the examination centers by printing questions, distributing invigilators, and taking precautionary measures to address the novel Coronavirus.

The secondary school examinations will continue until June 22 for the scientific branch, the Sharia secondary school, and the vocational high school, and until June 20 for the literary branch.

Comment from The Observer: In 2011, the number of students who sat for the same exam was nearly 340,000, some 85,000 students less.

